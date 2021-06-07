Antero Resources Corporation (AR) last month volatility was 5.19%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) open the trading on June 04, 2021, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.15% to $13.04. During the day, the stock rose to $13.25 and sunk to $12.6336 before settling in for the price of $13.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AR posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$13.70.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -319.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $296.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $269.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.80.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 520 employees. It has generated 5,012,990 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,428,921. The stock had 5.55 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -55.62, operating margin was -60.76 and Pretax Margin of -63.36.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Antero Resources Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.20%, in contrast to 70.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 21, this organization’s See Remarks sold 8,000 shares at the rate of 13.00, making the entire transaction reach 104,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,822. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 03, Company’s Director sold 168,000 for 9.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,645,090. This particular insider is now the holder of 148,242 in total.

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.54) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -48.45 while generating a return on equity of -19.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -319.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in the upcoming year.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Antero Resources Corporation (AR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.75.

In the same vein, AR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Antero Resources Corporation (AR)

[Antero Resources Corporation, AR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.61.

Raw Stochastic average of Antero Resources Corporation (AR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 64.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.97% that was lower than 71.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.