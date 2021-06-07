BRF S.A. (BRFS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.79

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) open the trading on June 04, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.18% to $5.72. During the day, the stock rose to $5.73 and sunk to $5.46 before settling in for the price of $5.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BRFS posted a 52-week range of $2.85-$5.91.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 4.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $807.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $797.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.70 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.02.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 95000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +22.20, operating margin was +8.14 and Pretax Margin of +2.96.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. BRF S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 10.00% institutional ownership.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.11) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +3.56 while generating a return on equity of 17.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

BRF S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BRF S.A. (BRFS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.16, and its Beta score is 1.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.05.

In the same vein, BRFS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

[BRF S.A., BRFS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of BRF S.A. (BRFS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.64%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 70.71% that was higher than 51.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.