China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.98 million

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) established initial surge of 1.65% at $0.75, as the Stock market unbolted on June 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $0.82 and sunk to $0.70 before settling in for the price of $0.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPHI posted a 52-week range of $0.32-$1.63.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -11.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 86.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $45.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7381, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6191.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 237 employees. It has generated 43,816 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,560. The stock had 17.94 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +17.64, operating margin was -23.73 and Pretax Margin of -26.38.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. industry. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 27.70%, in contrast to 2.80% institutional ownership.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2011, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -26.38 while generating a return on equity of -33.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 86.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.80.

In the same vein, CPHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07.

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [China Pharma Holdings Inc., CPHI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.1042.

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 167.84% that was higher than 134.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.