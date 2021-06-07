Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) EPS is poised to hit -0.05 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 04, 2021, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.19% to $2.33. During the day, the stock rose to $2.42 and sunk to $2.25 before settling in for the price of $2.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTXR posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$2.90.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $96.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $308.91 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.42.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.14%, in contrast to 13.30% institutional ownership.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -60.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 35.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.17.

In the same vein, CTXR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc., CTXR]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.37 million was inferior to the volume of 10.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.19%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.93% that was lower than 97.24% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.