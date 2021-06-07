Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.31

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 04, 2021, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.15% to $4.75. During the day, the stock rose to $4.7976 and sunk to $4.555 before settling in for the price of $4.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DSX posted a 52-week range of $1.30-$5.19.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 1.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -848.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $89.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $425.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.44.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 918 workers. It has generated 184,894 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -146,184. The stock had 23.71 Receivables turnover and 0.17 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.13, operating margin was -4.37 and Pretax Margin of -78.41.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry. Diana Shipping Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.80%, in contrast to 21.60% institutional ownership.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -79.06 while generating a return on equity of -26.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -848.60% and is forecasted to reach 1.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.35. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.51.

In the same vein, DSX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Diana Shipping Inc., DSX]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.28 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.36.

Raw Stochastic average of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 94.12% that was higher than 84.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.