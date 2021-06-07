Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.66M

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) started the day on June 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -1.06% at $95.85. During the day, the stock rose to $98.65 and sunk to $94.83 before settling in for the price of $96.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LMND posted a 52-week range of $44.11-$188.30.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $51.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.95 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $85.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $90.26.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 567 workers. It has generated 139,506 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -152.72 and Pretax Margin of -152.72.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. Lemonade Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 32.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28, this organization’s Director sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 90.27, making the entire transaction reach 1,805,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 71,120. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 15, Company’s Chief Insurance Officer sold 5,500 for 89.84, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 494,120. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,537 in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.81) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -154.61 while generating a return on equity of -29.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.00% and is forecasted to reach -3.36 in the upcoming year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lemonade Inc. (LMND). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 64.88.

In the same vein, LMND’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.52 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.27 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.82% While, its Average True Range was 6.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Lemonade Inc. (LMND) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 60.97% that was lower than 85.48% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.