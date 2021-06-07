Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $49.63: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 04, 2021, Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) set off with pace as it heaved 2.95% to $64.53. During the day, the stock rose to $64.62 and sunk to $63.80 before settling in for the price of $62.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NTR posted a 52-week range of $30.56-$64.18.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $570.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $569.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.80 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $57.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.63.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 23100 employees. It has generated 1,214,023 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 26,652. The stock had 6.13 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +21.54, operating margin was +8.06 and Pretax Margin of +1.48.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. Nutrien Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.21%, in contrast to 67.35% institutional ownership.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2017, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.39) by $0.39. This company achieved a net margin of +2.20 while generating a return on equity of 2.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE: NTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.79.

In the same vein, NTR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.09, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Going through the that latest performance of [Nutrien Ltd., NTR]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.25 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.07 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.73% While, its Average True Range was 1.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.25% that was lower than 27.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.