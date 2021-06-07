Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) last week performance was -12.54%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) started the day on June 04, 2021, with a price decrease of -0.36% at $5.51. During the day, the stock rose to $5.75 and sunk to $5.38 before settling in for the price of $5.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WPRT posted a 52-week range of $1.12-$12.95.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $147.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $127.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $814.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.26.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1313 employees. It has generated 257,939 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,518. The stock had 3.35 Receivables turnover and 0.84 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.19, operating margin was -10.22 and Pretax Margin of -11.87.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.51%, in contrast to 28.88% institutional ownership.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -2.91 while generating a return on equity of -7.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in the upcoming year.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23.

In the same vein, WPRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.05, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.08 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.85 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.38% While, its Average True Range was 0.44.

Raw Stochastic average of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 17.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.05% that was lower than 106.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.