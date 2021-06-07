Phunware Inc. (PHUN) 14-day ATR is 0.10: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 04, 2021, Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.39% to $1.42. During the day, the stock rose to $1.44 and sunk to $1.39 before settling in for the price of $1.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHUN posted a 52-week range of $0.60-$3.34.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -63.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -43.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $103.21 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5131, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.3192.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Phunware Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 23.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Director sold 46,204 shares at the rate of 1.28, making the entire transaction reach 59,146 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 83,156. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director sold 33,700 for 1.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 45,648. This particular insider is now the holder of 129,360 in total.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phunware Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -43.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phunware Inc. (PHUN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.47.

In the same vein, PHUN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.59, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Phunware Inc., PHUN]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.27 million was inferior to the volume of 11.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.0992.

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. (PHUN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.95% that was lower than 137.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.