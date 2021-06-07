Q&K International Group Limited (QK) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $219.41K

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) open the trading on June 04, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 12.00% to $1.68. During the day, the stock rose to $1.89 and sunk to $1.46 before settling in for the price of $1.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QK posted a 52-week range of $0.97-$12.20.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -100.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.80 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.9048, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.8622.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 248 employees. It has generated 703,066 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -881,008. The stock had 9.65 Receivables turnover and 0.92 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +1.12, operating margin was -13.95 and Pretax Margin of -125.31.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2019 suggests? It has posted -$2.4 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$3.77) by $1.37. This company achieved a net margin of -125.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Q&K International Group Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -100.60%.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ: QK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Q&K International Group Limited (QK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, QK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.46.

Technical Analysis of Q&K International Group Limited (QK)

[Q&K International Group Limited, QK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.30% While, its Average True Range was 0.2114.

Raw Stochastic average of Q&K International Group Limited (QK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 158.00% that was higher than 98.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.