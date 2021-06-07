VEON Ltd. (VEON) last month performance of -1.10% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on June 04, 2021, VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) started slowly as it slid -3.24% to $1.79. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.79 before settling in for the price of $1.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$1.90.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -3.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $907.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.7716, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5933.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 43639 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 160,411 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -7,015. The stock had 10.21 Receivables turnover and 0.53 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.27, operating margin was +19.17 and Pretax Margin of +0.33.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 26.30% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -4.37 while generating a return on equity of -49.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in the upcoming year.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.40. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.41.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [VEON Ltd., VEON], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.75 million was better the volume of 4.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 71.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.0699.

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. (VEON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.75% that was lower than 36.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.