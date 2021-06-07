Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) volume hits 7.58 million: A New Opening for Investors

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) flaunted slowness of -0.77% at $36.01, as the Stock market unbolted on June 04, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $36.78 and sunk to $35.815 before settling in for the price of $36.29 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $20.52-$41.68.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.50% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 176.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $748.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $747.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $37.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.91.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9372 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 803,671 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 85,041. The stock had 16.04 Receivables turnover and 0.46 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +33.95, operating margin was +19.92 and Pretax Margin of +13.04.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Weyerhaeuser Company industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 84,821 shares at the rate of 40.42, making the entire transaction reach 3,428,346 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 256,199. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 53,719 for 41.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,213,572. This particular insider is now the holder of 108,428 in total.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.91) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +10.58 while generating a return on equity of 9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 176.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.32, and its Beta score is 1.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.86.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 1.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Weyerhaeuser Company, WY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.97 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.11% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.83% that was lower than 32.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.