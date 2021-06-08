A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) as it 5-day change was 2.22%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) open the trading on June 07, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 2.82% to $8.75. During the day, the stock rose to $8.88 and sunk to $8.40 before settling in for the price of $8.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DLPN posted a 52-week range of $3.04-$32.50.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 50.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 56.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 23.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $7.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $69.48 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.68.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 163 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 147,573 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -11,897. The stock had 5.55 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.60, operating margin was -9.48 and Pretax Margin of -8.63.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Entertainment industry. Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 8.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 29, this organization’s Director sold 1,624 shares at the rate of 3.22, making the entire transaction reach 5,224 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,443. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Director bought 681 for 0.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 500. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,669 in total.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.14) by -$0.59. This company achieved a net margin of -8.06 while generating a return on equity of -13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 23.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year.

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.82.

In the same vein, DLPN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN)

[Dolphin Entertainment Inc., DLPN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 33.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.95.

Raw Stochastic average of Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 98.60% that was lower than 241.68% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.