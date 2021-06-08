American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is predicted to post EPS of -2.43 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 07, 2021, American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.21% to $24.25. During the day, the stock rose to $24.7712 and sunk to $24.18 before settling in for the price of $24.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AAL posted a 52-week range of $10.63-$26.09.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -15.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -583.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $641.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $636.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.40.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 102700 employees. It has generated 168,812 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -86,514. The stock had 11.21 Receivables turnover and 0.28 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -42.21, operating margin was -65.68 and Pretax Margin of -66.06.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Airlines industry. American Airlines Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 52.40% institutional ownership.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$4.3) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -51.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -583.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in the upcoming year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.86. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24.

In the same vein, AAL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -15.31, a figure that is expected to reach -2.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Airlines Group Inc., AAL]. Its last 5-days volume of 36.52 million was inferior to the volume of 46.86 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 53.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.38%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 52.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.44% that was lower than 50.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.