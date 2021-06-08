Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $27.42M

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) started the day on June 07, 2021, with a price increase of 0.90% at $5.60. During the day, the stock rose to $5.70 and sunk to $5.46 before settling in for the price of $5.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BBD posted a 52-week range of $2.98-$5.59.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.72 billion, simultaneously with a float of $6.98 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $54.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.45.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 89575 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,306,051 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -3.86 and Pretax Margin of +2.46.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.11) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.01 while generating a return on equity of 11.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.60% and is forecasted to reach 0.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.87.

In the same vein, BBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD), its last 5-days Average volume was 25.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 27.61 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.90% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.51%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.48% that was lower than 41.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.