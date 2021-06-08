Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) last month performance of 5.82% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

As on June 07, 2021, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) got off with the flyer as it spiked 11.28% to $10.36. During the day, the stock rose to $10.95 and sunk to $9.74 before settling in for the price of $9.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNE posted a 52-week range of $2.01-$19.79.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -5.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -149.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $199.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $145.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.85.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 465 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 622,772 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,213. The stock had 2.48 Receivables turnover and 0.39 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.51, operating margin was -4.15 and Pretax Margin of -3.87.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 25.90%, in contrast to 39.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 34,831 shares at the rate of 9.94, making the entire transaction reach 346,286 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 46,795,005. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s 10% Owner sold 500,000 for 9.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,627,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,829,836 in total.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.41 while generating a return on equity of -1.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -149.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.78. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.17. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 36.42.

In the same vein, CLNE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.00 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Clean Energy Fuels Corp., CLNE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 20.79 million was better the volume of 8.58 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 71.19% that was lower than 113.73% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.