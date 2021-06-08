E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) 14-day ATR is 0.69: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) started the day on June 07, 2021, with a price increase of 4.33% at $13.72. During the day, the stock rose to $13.93 and sunk to $13.10 before settling in for the price of $13.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ETWO posted a 52-week range of $8.26-$14.58.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -134.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $223.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.06 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.48.

It has generated 135,473 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +50.40, operating margin was -4.01 and Pretax Margin of -12.84.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.30%, in contrast to 50.44% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 04, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 287,250 shares at the rate of 11.03, making the entire transaction reach 3,168,368 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,436,975. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 04, Company’s 10% Owner bought 287,250 for 11.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,168,368. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,436,975 in total.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -134.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in the upcoming year.

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 225.16.

In the same vein, ETWO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.03 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.25 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.39%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.12% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.28% that was higher than 50.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.