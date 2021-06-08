No matter how cynical the overall market is The Progressive Corporation (PGR) performance over the last week is recorded -2.71%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 07, 2021, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.96% to $96.39. During the day, the stock rose to $98.75 and sunk to $95.90 before settling in for the price of $100.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PGR posted a 52-week range of $71.58-$107.58.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 15.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 43.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $584.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $583.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $56.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $100.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 43326 employees. It has generated 984,123 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +17.33 and Pretax Margin of +16.82.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty industry. The Progressive Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20, this organization’s President and CEO sold 40,578 shares at the rate of 99.17, making the entire transaction reach 4,024,120 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 413,965. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s VP and Chief Financial Officer sold 12,000 for 99.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,190,040. This particular insider is now the holder of 308,721 in total.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.72) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 37.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 43.90% and is forecasted to reach 5.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.03% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.10. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.77, and its Beta score is 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.67.

In the same vein, PGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.00, a figure that is expected to reach 1.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Progressive Corporation (PGR)

Going through the that latest performance of [The Progressive Corporation, PGR]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.56 million was inferior to the volume of 2.85 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.77% While, its Average True Range was 2.17.

Raw Stochastic average of The Progressive Corporation (PGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 50.67%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.22% that was higher than 21.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.