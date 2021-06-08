Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) last week performance was 3.90%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) open the trading on June 07, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 9.59% to $2.40. During the day, the stock rose to $2.48 and sunk to $2.22 before settling in for the price of $2.19 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMBO posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$6.43.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 6.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $23.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $61.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.50.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1809 employees. It has generated 21,024 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -2,478. The stock had 23.44 Receivables turnover and 0.50 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.80, operating margin was -23.41 and Pretax Margin of -11.83.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Education & Training Services industry. Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 85.00%, in contrast to 0.80% institutional ownership.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -11.79 while generating a return on equity of -39.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.50%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 25.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMEX: AMBO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

In the same vein, AMBO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46.

Technical Analysis of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

[Ambow Education Holding Ltd., AMBO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.75% While, its Average True Range was 0.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 61.68% that was lower than 108.98% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.