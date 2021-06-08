Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) EPS is poised to hit 0.01 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on June 07, 2021, Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.36% to $44.33. During the day, the stock rose to $44.42 and sunk to $44.02 before settling in for the price of $44.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WORK posted a 52-week range of $24.09-$44.57.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 48.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $581.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $496.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $25.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.37.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 2545 employees. It has generated 354,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -118,044. The stock had 4.71 Receivables turnover and 0.47 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +86.52, operating margin was -31.20 and Pretax Margin of -32.44.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Slack Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 77.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 3,333 shares at the rate of 43.82, making the entire transaction reach 146,052 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 329,792. Preceding that transaction, on May 24, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 85,744 for 43.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,686,992. This particular insider is now the holder of 86,327 in total.

Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2021, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -33.28 while generating a return on equity of -38.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Slack Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 48.50% and is forecasted to reach 0.16 in the upcoming year.

Slack Technologies Inc. (NYSE: WORK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.15. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 210.02.

In the same vein, WORK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Slack Technologies Inc., WORK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.03 million was lower the volume of 6.28 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Slack Technologies Inc. (WORK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.32% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.01% that was higher than 13.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.