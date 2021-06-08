Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $675.36K

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 07, 2021, Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) set off with pace as it heaved 0.62% to $8.09. During the day, the stock rose to $8.14 and sunk to $7.31 before settling in for the price of $8.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WRAP posted a 52-week range of $4.56-$14.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -27.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $21.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $302.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.16.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 52 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 75,847 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -241,927. The stock had 3.82 Receivables turnover and 0.11 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +34.04, operating margin was -331.56 and Pretax Margin of -318.97.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Wrap Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.30%, in contrast to 17.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director sold 7,500 shares at the rate of 5.85, making the entire transaction reach 43,875 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 77,760. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s CFO, SECRETARY AND TREASURER sold 6,000 for 6.04, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 36,240. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,819 in total.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -318.97 while generating a return on equity of -38.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Wrap Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -27.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in the upcoming year.

Wrap Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 62.93.

In the same vein, WRAP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.29 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Wrap Technologies Inc., WRAP]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.87 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Wrap Technologies Inc. (WRAP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 102.70% that was higher than 84.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.