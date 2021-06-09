Koss Corporation (KOSS) 14-day ATR is 4.23: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) established initial surge of 2.64% at $28.33, as the Stock market unbolted on June 08, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $31.65 and sunk to $26.95 before settling in for the price of $27.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KOSS posted a 52-week range of $1.13-$127.45.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -252.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $2.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $275.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.25.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 54 employees. It has generated 494,914 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -12,584. The stock had 6.07 Receivables turnover and 0.80 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.92, operating margin was -2.64 and Pretax Margin of -2.53.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Koss Corporation industry. Koss Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 21.00%, in contrast to 7.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03, this organization’s Vice President – Sales sold 20,000 shares at the rate of 32.30, making the entire transaction reach 646,050 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 172,161. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s VP – Marketing & Product sold 10,000 for 40.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 405,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 36,000 in total.

Koss Corporation (KOSS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -2.54 while generating a return on equity of -3.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Koss Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -252.20%.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ: KOSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Koss Corporation (KOSS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.23. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $590.21, and its Beta score is -2.53. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 689.84.

In the same vein, KOSS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05.

Technical Analysis of Koss Corporation (KOSS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Koss Corporation, KOSS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 4.51 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.12% While, its Average True Range was 5.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Koss Corporation (KOSS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.47%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 272.27% that was higher than 269.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.