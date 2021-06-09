NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) last month performance of 173.89% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) open the trading on June 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 59.77% to $5.56. During the day, the stock rose to $6.13 and sunk to $4.31 before settling in for the price of $3.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NEXT posted a 52-week range of $1.19-$5.11.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 45.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $110.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $679.49 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.37.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. NextDecade Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.00%, in contrast to 84.70% institutional ownership.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

NextDecade Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 45.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.60% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42.

In the same vein, NEXT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.29, a figure that is expected to reach -0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT)

[NextDecade Corporation, NEXT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.25% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.73% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 231.98% that was higher than 135.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.