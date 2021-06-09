No matter how cynical the overall market is Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) performance over the last week is recorded 7.13%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2021, Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) set off with pace as it heaved 0.79% to $5.11. During the day, the stock rose to $5.72 and sunk to $5.0101 before settling in for the price of $5.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EEIQ posted a 52-week range of $3.58-$35.20.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $8.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.39.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 19 employees. It has generated 323,683 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 36,127. The stock had 17.08 Receivables turnover and 0.62 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +73.19, operating margin was +14.29 and Pretax Margin of +15.55.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.16 while generating a return on equity of 14.50.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.45. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.90.

Technical Analysis of Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)

Going through the that latest performance of [Elite Education Group International Limited, EEIQ]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.79 million was inferior to the volume of 1.56 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 45.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.46.