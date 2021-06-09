No matter how cynical the overall market is Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) performance over the last week is recorded -3.65%

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) open the trading on June 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 1.28% to $5.54. During the day, the stock rose to $5.62 and sunk to $5.29 before settling in for the price of $5.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWN posted a 52-week range of $2.18-$5.85.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -428.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $675.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $671.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.74, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.65.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 900 employees. It has generated 2,564,444 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -3,457,778. The stock had 6.47 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.32, operating margin was +0.74 and Pretax Margin of -117.20.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. Southwestern Energy Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 91.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 14, this organization’s Director sold 50,000 shares at the rate of 5.00, making the entire transaction reach 250,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 362,836. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Director sold 4,678 for 4.76, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 22,267. This particular insider is now the holder of 412,836 in total.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.24) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -134.84 while generating a return on equity of -166.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -428.90% and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in the upcoming year.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.38.

In the same vein, SWN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.93 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

[Southwestern Energy Company, SWN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.69% that was lower than 63.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.