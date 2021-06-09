Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) volume hits 18.66 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on June 08, 2021, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 6.24% to $17.87. During the day, the stock rose to $18.33 and sunk to $16.3987 before settling in for the price of $16.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPEN posted a 52-week range of $10.55-$39.24.

The Real Estate sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 117.20% for the last half of the decade. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -318.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $565.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $489.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.28 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.15, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.39.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 1048 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 2,464,810 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -273,626. The stock had 3,457.99 Receivables turnover and 2.37 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.51, operating margin was -7.20 and Pretax Margin of -11.10.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.40%, in contrast to 57.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director bought 63,250 shares at the rate of 15.85, making the entire transaction reach 1,002,797 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 130,950. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s CFO sold 8,919 for 14.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 133,161. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,089,518 in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.48) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -11.10 while generating a return on equity of -35.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -318.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.98.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Opendoor Technologies Inc., OPEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.74 million was better the volume of 10.94 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.21% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 88.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 57.25% that was lower than 95.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.