Ouster Inc. (OUST) volume hits 2.03 million: A New Opening for Investors

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) started the day on June 08, 2021, with a price increase of 7.66% at $14.48. During the day, the stock rose to $14.99 and sunk to $13.27 before settling in for the price of $13.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OUST posted a 52-week range of $7.55-$17.73.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $161.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $91.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.98.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. Ouster Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.70%, in contrast to 13.50% institutional ownership.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ouster Inc. (OUST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 118.37.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.6 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.93.

Raw Stochastic average of Ouster Inc. (OUST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 91.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 37.49% that was lower than 91.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.