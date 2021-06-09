QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) volume hits 5.81 million: A New Opening for Investors

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: QTS) open the trading on June 08, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.26% to $78.35. During the day, the stock rose to $78.50 and sunk to $78.15 before settling in for the price of $78.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QTS posted a 52-week range of $55.91-$78.65.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -25.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -446.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $64.44 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.55, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.31.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 634 employees. It has generated 851,415 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -4,912. The stock had 5.72 Receivables turnover and 0.15 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.78, operating margin was +10.10 and Pretax Margin of +2.78.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 23, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,400 shares at the rate of 67.02, making the entire transaction reach 160,854 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 225,627. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 22, Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 6,330 for 67.08, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 424,625. This particular insider is now the holder of 225,627 in total.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.01) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -0.58 while generating a return on equity of -0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -446.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.13 in the upcoming year.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: QTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.84.

In the same vein, QTS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach 0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)

[QTS Realty Trust Inc., QTS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 85.72% While, its Average True Range was 2.33.

Raw Stochastic average of QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.68%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.49% that was higher than 38.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.