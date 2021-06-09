QuantumScape Corporation (QS) volume hits 19.0 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2021, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) set off with pace as it heaved 0.86% to $30.59. During the day, the stock rose to $31.11 and sunk to $28.5566 before settling in for the price of $30.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QS posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$132.73.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 92.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $368.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $150.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.35 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $34.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $37.81.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry. QuantumScape Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 28.80%, in contrast to 31.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04, this organization’s Chief Legal Officer sold 100,000 shares at the rate of 28.48, making the entire transaction reach 2,848,385 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 872,882. Preceding that transaction, on May 28, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 224,617 for 26.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,864,505. This particular insider is now the holder of 352,395 in total.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by -$0.13. This company achieved a return on equity of -672.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 92.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for QuantumScape Corporation (QS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 72.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.49.

Technical Analysis of QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

Going through the that latest performance of [QuantumScape Corporation, QS]. Its last 5-days volume of 15.71 million was inferior to the volume of 16.1 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.66% While, its Average True Range was 2.44.

Raw Stochastic average of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 92.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 82.83% that was lower than 112.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.