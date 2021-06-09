Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) is -19.25% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 08, 2021, Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) set off with pace as it heaved 11.92% to $2.91. During the day, the stock rose to $2.92 and sunk to $2.45 before settling in for the price of $2.60 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RCAT posted a 52-week range of $0.54-$7.75.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 57.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.23 million, simultaneously with a float of $11.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $100.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.66.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4 employees. It has generated 36,722 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -150,831. The stock had 7.25 Receivables turnover and 0.26 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.45, operating margin was -410.74 and Pretax Margin of -410.74.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 43.30%, in contrast to 1.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19, this organization’s Director bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 2.81, making the entire transaction reach 19,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 890,865. Preceding that transaction, on May 18, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 13,550. This particular insider is now the holder of 883,865 in total.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -410.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.40%.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RCAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.16, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 28.72.

In the same vein, RCAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19.

Technical Analysis of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Red Cat Holdings Inc., RCAT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.66 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.79%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 77.35% that was lower than 110.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.