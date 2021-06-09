SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (SOFI) Open at price of $21.02: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on June 08, 2021, SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SOFI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 12.64% to $23.89. During the day, the stock rose to $24.20 and sunk to $20.65 before settling in for the price of $21.21 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOFI posted a 52-week range of $10.10-$28.26.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $100.62 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.56.

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (SOFI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Credit Services industry. SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.12%, in contrast to 23.30% institutional ownership.

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: SOFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (SOFI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.58.

Technical Analysis of SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (SOFI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock, SOFI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.01 million was better the volume of 7.0 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.42% While, its Average True Range was 1.77.

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock (SOFI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.10%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.89% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 79.05% that was lower than 80.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.