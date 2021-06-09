The key reasons why Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) is -33.16% away from 52-week high?

As on June 08, 2021, Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) started slowly as it slid -1.32% to $147.01. During the day, the stock rose to $150.75 and sunk to $145.80 before settling in for the price of $148.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ABNB posted a 52-week range of $121.50-$219.94.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 29.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $600.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $183.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $85.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $160.89.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 5597 employees. It has generated 603,573 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -819,138. The stock had 21.16 Receivables turnover and 0.36 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +74.07, operating margin was -101.79 and Pretax Margin of -138.59.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Airbnb Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.50%, in contrast to 42.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Director sold 25,000 shares at the rate of 144.85, making the entire transaction reach 3,621,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 199,327. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 10,000 for 150.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,500,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 351,568 in total.

Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted -$1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.17) by -$0.78. This company achieved a net margin of -135.71 while generating a return on equity of -437.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 87.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year.

Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Airbnb Inc. (ABNB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 6.71. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 211.18.

In the same vein, ABNB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -16.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Airbnb Inc., ABNB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 10.15 million was better the volume of 6.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.08% While, its Average True Range was 6.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Airbnb Inc. (ABNB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 75.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.20% that was lower than 53.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.