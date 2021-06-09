U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $496.95K

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) started the day on June 08, 2021, with a price increase of 2.46% at $75.69. During the day, the stock rose to $75.69 and sunk to $73.41 before settling in for the price of $73.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, USCR posted a 52-week range of $20.77-$78.99.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 7.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.29 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $62.06, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.15.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 631 workers. It has generated 822,711 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 15,361. The stock had 5.85 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.31, operating margin was +5.01 and Pretax Margin of +1.43.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Building Materials Industry. U.S. Concrete Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.60%, in contrast to 75.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 04, this organization’s Regional VP & GM – West sold 499 shares at the rate of 57.80, making the entire transaction reach 28,842 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,237. Preceding that transaction, on May 21, Company’s Director sold 200 for 55.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,116. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,259 in total.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.29) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +1.87 while generating a return on equity of 7.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.44, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.98. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.90.

In the same vein, USCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.24 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.32% While, its Average True Range was 3.83.

Raw Stochastic average of U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.16%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 106.68% that was higher than 78.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.