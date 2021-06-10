Altria Group Inc. (MO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.65

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) open the trading on June 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 0.04% to $49.90. During the day, the stock rose to $50.3562 and sunk to $49.785 before settling in for the price of $49.88 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MO posted a 52-week range of $35.83-$52.59.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 0.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 470.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.86 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.85 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.05.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 7100 workers. It has generated 2,935,352 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 628,028. The stock had 102.92 Receivables turnover and 0.43 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.73, operating margin was +52.77 and Pretax Margin of +33.06.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Tobacco industry. Altria Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 61.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 26, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 49.59, making the entire transaction reach 99,176 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,517. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Sr. VP, Chief HR Off. & CCO sold 11,500 for 40.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 471,290. This particular insider is now the holder of 140,319 in total.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +21.40 while generating a return on equity of 98.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 470.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.84 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.35% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altria Group Inc. (MO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.31, and its Beta score is 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.39.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, MO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.34, a figure that is expected to reach 1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.84 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

[Altria Group Inc., MO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.71.

Raw Stochastic average of Altria Group Inc. (MO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.09% that was lower than 24.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.