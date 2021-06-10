American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) PE Ratio stood at $18.83: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 09, 2021, American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.78% to $84.45. During the day, the stock rose to $84.74 and sunk to $83.08 before settling in for the price of $82.97 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AEP posted a 52-week range of $74.80-$94.21.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $499.75 million, simultaneously with a float of $499.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $86.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $83.92.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 16787 employees. It has generated 888,080 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 131,060. The stock had 8.40 Receivables turnover and 0.18 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.68, operating margin was +20.00 and Pretax Margin of +14.40.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 01, this organization’s President and CEO sold 2,100 shares at the rate of 86.17, making the entire transaction reach 180,957 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 104,488. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s Executive Vice President sold 1,507 for 88.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 133,204. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,605 in total.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $1.17) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.76 while generating a return on equity of 10.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.37. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.83, and its Beta score is 0.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.73. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 27.34.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, AEP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.48, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP)

Going through the that latest performance of [American Electric Power Company Inc., AEP]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.96 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.85% While, its Average True Range was 1.41.

Raw Stochastic average of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 61.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 17.11% that was lower than 18.04% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.