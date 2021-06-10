BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) last month volatility was 13.47%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) open the trading on June 09, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 11.16% to $7.97. During the day, the stock rose to $8.28 and sunk to $7.15 before settling in for the price of $7.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BTCM posted a 52-week range of $2.51-$35.00.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -26.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $453.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.33.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 138 employees. It has generated 22,903 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -234,356. The stock had 0.98 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -168.96, operating margin was -903.97 and Pretax Margin of -980.76.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Capital Markets industry. BIT Mining Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 17.51%, in contrast to 7.70% institutional ownership.

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1023.27 while generating a return on equity of -44.41.

BIT Mining Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.80%.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BIT Mining Limited (BTCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 75.60.

In the same vein, BTCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64.

Technical Analysis of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM)

[BIT Mining Limited, BTCM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.64% While, its Average True Range was 1.10.

Raw Stochastic average of BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.46%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 16.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 179.16% that was higher than 151.39% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.