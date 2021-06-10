Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) recent quarterly performance of 0.30% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 09, 2021, Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CRSA) had a quiet start as it plunged 0.00% to $10.13. During the day, the stock rose to $10.15 and sunk to $10.12 before settling in for the price of $10.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRSA posted a 52-week range of $9.44-$13.11.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -576.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $31.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $24.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $316.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.09, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.18.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Shell Companies industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 08, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 10.65, making the entire transaction reach 53,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,447,971. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 05, Company’s 10% Owner sold 5,000 for 10.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,400. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,452,971 in total.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -576.30%.

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CRSA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, CRSA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter.

Technical Analysis of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Crescent Acquisition Corp., CRSA]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.26 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.63 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.57% While, its Average True Range was 0.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (CRSA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 17.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.39% that was lower than 4.40% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.