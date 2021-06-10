GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.08 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 09, 2021, GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.89% to $38.33. During the day, the stock rose to $40.59 and sunk to $38.1157 before settling in for the price of $39.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GDRX posted a 52-week range of $26.66-$64.22.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -720.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $406.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $63.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $36.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 450 employees. It has generated 1,152,092 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -614,274. The stock had 7.57 Receivables turnover and 0.58 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +91.28, operating margin was -48.55 and Pretax Margin of -55.10.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 68.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s President, Healthcare sold 45,998 shares at the rate of 40.07, making the entire transaction reach 1,843,117 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 29,166. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 01, Company’s See Remarks sold 70,833 for 37.10, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,627,650. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.07) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -53.32 while generating a return on equity of -162.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -720.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in the upcoming year.

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 17.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 139.66.

In the same vein, GDRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

Going through the that latest performance of [GoodRx Holdings Inc., GDRX]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.43 million was inferior to the volume of 2.15 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.51% While, its Average True Range was 2.08.

Raw Stochastic average of GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 43.51% that was lower than 56.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.