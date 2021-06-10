Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.31

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) started the day on June 09, 2021, with a price decrease of -3.33% at $3.77. During the day, the stock rose to $4.129 and sunk to $3.68 before settling in for the price of $3.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ODT posted a 52-week range of $2.80-$46.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $37.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $37.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $140.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.11.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.70%, in contrast to 87.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 17.46, making the entire transaction reach 1,746,380 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,607,086. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 30, Company’s Director bought 100,000 for 17.46, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,746,380. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,607,086 in total.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.81) by -$0.09. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.67. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25.

In the same vein, ODT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.79, a figure that is expected to reach -0.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.77 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.33 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 65.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 52.57% that was lower than 89.87% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.