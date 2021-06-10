The key reasons why Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) is -72.33% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 09, 2021, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.05% to $12.72. During the day, the stock rose to $13.35 and sunk to $12.68 before settling in for the price of $13.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BDTX posted a 52-week range of $12.34-$45.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -89.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $480.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $27.97.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 99.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12, this organization’s See Remarks sold 4,078 shares at the rate of 27.42, making the entire transaction reach 111,805 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,400. Preceding that transaction, on May 03, Company’s Chief Scientific Officer sold 2,500 for 26.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 66,602. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,200 in total.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.68) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -51.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -89.20% and is forecasted to reach -3.73 in the upcoming year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.46.

In the same vein, BDTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.84 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.73 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc., BDTX]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.77 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.59 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.87% While, its Average True Range was 1.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 191.94% that was higher than 98.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.