The key reasons why Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is -12.18% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 09, 2021, Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) had a quiet start as it plunged -2.11% to $4.18. During the day, the stock rose to $4.27 and sunk to $4.16 before settling in for the price of $4.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GNW posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$4.76.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 40.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 59.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $506.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $501.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.15 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.70.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 3000 employees. It has generated 2,886,000 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +14.30 and Pretax Margin of +11.91.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Genworth Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 69.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 27, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 90,000 shares at the rate of 4.21, making the entire transaction reach 378,468 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 271,832. Preceding that transaction, on May 26, Company’s EVP – Enact sold 60,000 for 4.21, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 252,462. This particular insider is now the holder of 90,691 in total.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +8.40 while generating a return on equity of 4.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

Genworth Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 59.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 40.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Genworth Financial Inc. (NYSE: GNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.24, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.09.

In the same vein, GNW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.87, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Genworth Financial Inc., GNW]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.63 million was inferior to the volume of 8.47 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.29%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 56.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.16% that was lower than 54.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.