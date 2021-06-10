Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Moves 6.90% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) established initial surge of 6.90% at $1.86, as the Stock market unbolted on June 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $1.95 and sunk to $1.7203 before settling in for the price of $1.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOPS posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$5.70.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 35.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -52.96%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 99.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $39.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.43 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6362, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5825.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1 workers. It has generated 442,809 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -167,779. The stock had 187.61 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +39.31, operating margin was +25.51 and Pretax Margin of -39.07.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -37.89 while generating a return on equity of -19.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 99.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in the upcoming year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Top Ships Inc. (TOPS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.23.

In the same vein, TOPS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.61, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Top Ships Inc., TOPS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.55% While, its Average True Range was 0.1282.

Raw Stochastic average of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 82.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 49.50% that was lower than 116.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.