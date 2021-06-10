VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.08M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 09, 2021, VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.78% to $10.17. During the day, the stock rose to $10.47 and sunk to $10.06 before settling in for the price of $10.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VGAC posted a 52-week range of $9.65-$18.16.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $62.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $645.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.01.

VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: VGAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, VGAC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.78.

Technical Analysis of VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC)

Going through the that latest performance of [VG Acquisition Corp., VGAC]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.22 million was inferior to the volume of 2.54 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.18.

Raw Stochastic average of VG Acquisition Corp. (VGAC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 45.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 11.22% that was lower than 60.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.