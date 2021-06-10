Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.90: Right on the Precipice

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) started the day on June 09, 2021, with a price increase of 8.45% at $3.98. During the day, the stock rose to $4.09 and sunk to $3.68 before settling in for the price of $3.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WMC posted a 52-week range of $1.88-$4.10.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -13.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -516.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $243.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.90.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +93.40, operating margin was -253.77 and Pretax Margin of -476.06.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.83%, in contrast to 35.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 1,500 shares at the rate of 2.90, making the entire transaction reach 4,345 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,807. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 11, Company’s Director, President and CEO bought 20,000 for 1.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,230. This particular insider is now the holder of 175,000 in total.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -476.70 while generating a return on equity of -80.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -516.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -13.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.45, and its Beta score is 2.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04.

In the same vein, WMC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.88 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.13.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (WMC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.67% that was lower than 39.95% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.