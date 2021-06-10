Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (ZIVO) 14-day ATR is 1.02: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: ZIVO) flaunted slowness of -5.41% at $4.90, as the Stock market unbolted on June 09, 2021. During the day, the stock rose to $5.35 and sunk to $4.80 before settling in for the price of $5.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIVO posted a 52-week range of $3.75-$14.40.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $421.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $253.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.21 million.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 8 employees. It has generated 2,500 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -42778.37 and Pretax Margin of -45528.64.

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (ZIVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock industry. Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 0.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02, this organization’s Director bought 400 shares at the rate of 4.99, making the entire transaction reach 1,996 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,898. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 02, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 4.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 74,850. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,000 in total.

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (ZIVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -45528.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.20%.

Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: ZIVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (ZIVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2060.45.

In the same vein, ZIVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.72.

Technical Analysis of Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock (ZIVO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Zivo Bioscience Inc. Common Stock, ZIVO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period.