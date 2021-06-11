ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Open at price of $8.40: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) started the day on June 10, 2021, with a price increase of 4.43% at $8.73. During the day, the stock rose to $8.73 and sunk to $8.40 before settling in for the price of $8.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASX posted a 52-week range of $3.88-$9.00.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 62.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.15 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.59 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.36.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 101785 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +15.42, operating margin was +7.43 and Pretax Margin of +7.38.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.09) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.78 while generating a return on equity of 13.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 62.80% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.04. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.73.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, ASX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.17 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.43% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.54% that was lower than 44.94% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.