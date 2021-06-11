Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.22: Right on the Precipice

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) started the day on June 10, 2021, with a price increase of 8.24% at $2.76. During the day, the stock rose to $2.90 and sunk to $2.50 before settling in for the price of $2.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMCM posted a 52-week range of $1.64-$5.00.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was -16.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 213.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $141.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $36.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $378.87 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1044 employees. It has generated 215,468 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 57,832. The stock had 1.66 Receivables turnover and 0.24 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.38, operating margin was -33.84 and Pretax Margin of +32.73.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.47%, in contrast to 13.00% institutional ownership.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +26.84 while generating a return on equity of 9.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 213.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -5.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.00, and its Beta score is 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.56.

In the same vein, CMCM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.46, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.7 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.82% While, its Average True Range was 0.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 83.38% that was lower than 90.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.