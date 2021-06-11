Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) is predicted to post EPS of 0.80 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on June 10, 2021, Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.26% to $83.60. During the day, the stock rose to $83.67 and sunk to $82.55 before settling in for the price of $82.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $71.21-$86.41.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $848.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $844.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $70.71 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.42.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 34200 employees. It has generated 481,608 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 78,801. The stock had 12.18 Receivables turnover and 1.06 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.31, operating margin was +23.74 and Pretax Margin of +22.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 79.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 10, this organization’s CLO and Secretary sold 20,289 shares at the rate of 82.62, making the entire transaction reach 1,676,302 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 40,320. Preceding that transaction, on May 10, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 5,733 for 83.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 479,651. This particular insider is now the holder of 7,870 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2021, the company posted $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.79) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +16.36 while generating a return on equity of 626.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.10% and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 15.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.94, and its Beta score is 0.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.23. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 48.53.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.10, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Colgate-Palmolive Company, CL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.14 million was lower the volume of 4.65 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.49% While, its Average True Range was 1.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 51.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.27% that was lower than 14.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.