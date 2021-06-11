Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) EPS growth this year is -34.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) open the trading on June 10, 2021, with great promise as it jumped 4.70% to $6.90. During the day, the stock rose to $9.63 and sunk to $6.2215 before settling in for the price of $6.59 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVAX posted a 52-week range of $5.16-$10.34.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -34.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $9.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $133.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.61.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.3) by $0.07. This company achieved a return on equity of -184.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -34.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.52 in the upcoming year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.85.

Technical Analysis of Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX)

[Evaxion Biotech A/S, EVAX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 26.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.94.