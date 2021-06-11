Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) EPS is poised to hit -0.09 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) started the day on June 10, 2021, with a price increase of 0.83% at $8.49. During the day, the stock rose to $8.50 and sunk to $8.41 before settling in for the price of $8.42 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEAF posted a 52-week range of $2.48-$9.50.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 68.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.78 million, simultaneously with a float of $34.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $307.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.60, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.34.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 360 employees. It has generated 589,058 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -24,611. The stock had 15.40 Receivables turnover and 1.78 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.75, operating margin was -8.35 and Pretax Margin of -4.12.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Leaf Group Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.50%, in contrast to 73.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 17, this organization’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 775 shares at the rate of 7.00, making the entire transaction reach 5,425 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 162,800. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s EVP, Gen Counsel & Secretary sold 7,225 for 7.18, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 51,876. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,837 in total.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.24) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -4.18 while generating a return on equity of -14.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Leaf Group Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 68.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 31.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.33.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

In the same vein, LEAF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.11, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.15 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.96 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.08.

Raw Stochastic average of Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.34% that was lower than 82.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.